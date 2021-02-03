How the movie Contagion inspired Hancock’s vaccine plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s drive to administer millions of coronavirus vaccine doses was partly inspired by a Hollywood movie, he has revealed.

The 2011 film Contagion charts the spread of a disease and scientists’ struggles to cope with the pandemic, culminating in a vaccine allocated according to a lottery system.

Mr Hancock stressed that the Steven Soderbergh movie was “not my primary source of my advice on this” but it did illustrate the importance of setting out the order in which people would get a vaccine.

“I knew that when the vaccine came good, and I always had faith that it would, the demand for it would be huge and we would need to be ready to vaccinate every adult in the country, and I wasn’t going to settle for less,” he said.

The Health Secretary told LBC: “I wasn’t going to settle for a contract that allows the Oxford vaccine to be delivered to others around the world before us.”

Gwyneth Paltrow (Johnny Green/PA)

Mr Hancock said the film – featuring stars including Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Ehle and Jude Law – showed “the moment of highest stress around the vaccine programme is not, in fact, before it’s rolled out – when actually the scientists and the manufacturers are working together at pace – it’s afterwards, when there is a huge row about the order of priority”.

“I insisted that we ordered enough for everybody to have every adult have their two doses, but also we asked for that clinical advice on the prioritisation very early and set it out in public.”

That meant there was no “big row about the order of priority” and “we asked the clinicians and we do it on the basis of how we save most lives most quickly”.