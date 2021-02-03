England to play home Euros warm-up matches against Austria and Romania

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England will play Euro 2020 warm-up home games against Austria and Romania in June.

Both nations were due to provide opposition for England ahead of last summer’s tournament, which was postponed for 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The matches are now due to be hosted in England, with fellow Euro 2020 finalists Austria visiting on Wednesday, June 2 and Romania four days later. The venues are still to be confirmed.

The #ThreeLions will take on Austria and Romania in preparation for this summer's #EURO2020 finals. — England (@England) February 3, 2021

A Football Association statement said: “With The FA continuing to work with the Government to get fans back into stadiums as soon as is safe to do so, any ticketing arrangements will be communicated to supporters when relevant.”

Austria last travelled to England in October 2005 with a Frank Lampard penalty proving to be the difference. Romania’s last visit to England was a 1-1 Wembley draw in October 1994.

England have been drawn against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D of Euro 2020 with the matches to be played at Wembley.

Before then, Gareth Southgate’s side will begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with home fixtures against San Marino (March 25) and Poland (March 31) either side of a trip to Albania (March 28).