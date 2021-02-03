McCarthy condemns Greene remarks but blasts ‘power grab’ by Democrats

Something went wrong - please try again later.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s past remarks questioning school shootings, but he criticised a Democratic drive to oust the Georgia Republican from her committee assignments as a “partisan power grab”.

Mr McCarthy’s stance suggests he will reach no agreement with Democrats, who planned a House vote on Thursday to remove her from her committees.

Mr McCarthy said Ms Greene’s comments “caused deep wounds” and said she had told him she would hold herself to a higher standard.