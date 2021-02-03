Barcelona produce stunning late comeback to reach Copa del Rey semi-finals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba scored twice each as Barcelona staged a great escape to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Trailing 2-0 at Granada with just two minutes remaining, Griezmann and Alba both struck to take the quarter-final tie to extra-time and then each found the back of the net again in a remarkable 5-3 victory.

A Barca side which included Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Busquets and Griezmann looked to be heading out of the competition after on-loan Chelsea frontman Kenedy and former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado fired the hosts into a 2-0 lead which they defended until the 88th minute.

But Griezmann and, two minutes into stoppage time, Alba took it to extra time and, although Fede Vico’s penalty cancelled out Griezmann’s second, De Jong and then Alba again put Barca through.

They will be joined in the last four by Levante, who could not have left it much later for Roger Marti to secure their passage.

The substitute snatched victory with the only goal in added time at the end of extra time to see off Villarreal at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

In Ligue 1, Yusuf Yazici’s 13th goal of the season proved unlucky for Bordeaux as Lille cemented their position at the top of the table with a 3-0 away victory.

The leaders had to wait until nine minutes into the second half get their noses in front when Yazici fired them ahead, but they wasted little time in doubling their advantage when Timothy Weah struck 12 minutes later.

Kylian Mbappe (centre) struck for Paris St Germain (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Substitute Jonathan David added a third with a minute remaining, his third in four games, to seal a comprehensive victory.

Lucas Paqueta’s first-half goal was enough for second-placed Lyon to maintain their pursuit with a hard-fought 1-0 win at lowly Dijon.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris St Germain are just a point worse off after easing their way to a 3-0 home win over bottom-of-the-table Nimes.

Angel Di Maria put the home side ahead with just 18 minutes gone and Pablo Sarabia headed them further in front from Di Maria’s cross nine minutes before the break before Kylian Mbappe sealed the points.