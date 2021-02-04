England lose Zak Crawley to wrist injury in Chennai

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Batsman Zak Crawley will miss the start of England’s Test series against India after scans showed he had a sprained wrist.

Crawley had been slated to bat at number three in Friday’s first Test in Chennai but has now been ruled out of both that match and the follow up at the same ground.

He will remain in the country for monitoring and could yet feature in the double header at Ahmedabad if his situation improves.

Official Statement: Zak Crawley — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 4, 2021

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Following the results of last night’s scan, England top-order batsman Zak Crawley has been ruled out of the first two Tests of the India versus England series.

“Scan results have confirmed that Crawley has jarred his right wrist, which has sprained the joint and led to local inflammation.

“The Kent player sustained the injury during England’s practice in Chennai on Tuesday when he slipped on the marble floor leaving the dressing rooms onto the field of play.

“The England medical team will continue to assess his progress over the next few weeks.”