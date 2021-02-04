Zion Williamson and New Orleans Pelicans pummel Phoenix Suns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Zion Williamson had his 33rd game scoring at least 20 points as his New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-101.

The former number one draft pick scored 28 points, while the Suns struggled with shooting and turnovers all night in an uneven performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the year – 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists – as his Milwaukee Bucks were 130-110 winners over the Indiana Pacers.

Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks could not overcome Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and fell 122-116, the Los Angeles Clippers dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-99 while the Washington Wizards snuck home 103-100 against the Miami Heat.

𝙶𝙰𝙼𝙴 𝙷𝙸𝙶𝙷𝙻𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃𝚂 Charlotte Hornets | 02.03.21 📼 presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/MePTa135HM — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 4, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers continued their dominance of the league’s eastern conference, with Joel Embiid collecting 34 points and 11 rebounds en route to a 118-111 win that stretched Philadelphia’s record to 14 consecutive victories against the Charlotte Hornets.

The San Antonio Spurs outscored the Minnesota Timberwolves by 14 points in the final quarter to emerge 111-108 victors, as the injury-hit Boston Celtics went down 116-111 to the Sacramento Kings despite Boston’s Jayson Tatum contributing 27 points and 10 assists.

Julius Randle scored 27 points as his New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 107-103, while the Houston Rockets had their six-game winning streak ended in a 104-87 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.