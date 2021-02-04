Everton-Manchester City clash rearranged for February 17

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Manchester City’s Premier League trip to Everton has been rearranged for February 17.

The fixture should have originally taken place on December 29 but was postponed after a Covid outbreak among the City squad.

With the fixture list already truncated, identifying a new date is not straightforward this season but the game has now been pencilled in.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit three points clear at the top of the table and the midweek Toffees clash is their game in hand over their nearest rivals.

Scott Parker’s relegation candidates Fulham will travel to Burnley on February 17 for their rescheduled clash. (Will Oliver/PA)

It also comes either side of games against the two north London clubs, with City hosting Tottenham on the Saturday and then travelling to Arsenal on the Sunday.

For Everton, the game comes three days before the Merseyside derby away to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

The game will kick off at 8:15pm and will be shown on Amazon Prime, while Fulham’s trip to Burnley has also been rearranged for the same day.

The clash at Turf Moor will be shown on Sky Sports and kick off at 6:00pm – the original fixture on January 3 being called off due to a number of positive Covid tests in the Fulham ranks.

📅 Our postponed fixture with Southampton will now take place on Tuesday 23rd February at 6pm — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Leeds will host Southampton in the Premier League on February 23.

The game was called off after Saints saw their FA Cup third round tie against Shrewsbury rearranged for the January 20 date, just three days before they beat Arsenal in round four.

Sky Sports will again show the match, which will kick off at Elland Road at 6:00pm.