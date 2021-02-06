Sunday, February 7th 2021 Show Links
Scotland’s historic victory at Twickenham in pictures

by Press Association
February 6, 2021, 8:45 pm Updated: February 6, 2021, 8:47 pm
File photo dated 24-02-2018 of Scotland’s Finn Russell celebrates with the Calcutta Cup after the Natwest Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Issue date: Thursday January 28, 2021.
Scotland celebrated the 150th anniversary of the oldest rivalry in rugby by stunning England 11-6 to claim their first victory at Twickenham since 1983.

The 38-year wait for success at the home of the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions finally came to an end as Finn Russell inspired the underdogs to a magnificent win.

Here the PA news agency takes a pictorial look at Scotland’s famous victory.

England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Scotland celebrated with the Calcutta Cup after their famous win at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Scotland players socially distance during the national anthems prior to the start of the Calcutta Cup match (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Scotland’s Duhan Van Der Merwe scored the only try at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Scotland’s Matt Fagerson, centre, is tackled by England’s Billy Vunipola, left, and Will Stuart during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
England scrum-half Ben Youngs, left, tries to get past Scotland’s Finn Russell (David Davies/PA)
Billy Vunipola, left, is shown a yellow card by referee Andrew Brace
Billy Vunipola, left, is shown a yellow card by referee Andrew Brace (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
England stand dejected after their surprise defeat by Scotland (PA Images/David Davies)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Scotland’s Hamish Watson and Scott Steele celebrate after their Calcutta Cup triumph (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Scotland captain Stuart Hogg lifts the Calcutta Cup after his side’s Guinness Six Nations triumph at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
England captain Owen Farrell was powerless to prevent his side suffering a surprise defeat (David Davies/PA)