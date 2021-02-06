Scotland’s historic victory at Twickenham in pictures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland celebrated the 150th anniversary of the oldest rivalry in rugby by stunning England 11-6 to claim their first victory at Twickenham since 1983.

The 38-year wait for success at the home of the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions finally came to an end as Finn Russell inspired the underdogs to a magnificent win.

Here the PA news agency takes a pictorial look at Scotland’s famous victory.