Man dies diving in cave in Germany

A 57-year-old man has died while diving in a cave in the German state of Bavaria, police said.

The man was part of an experienced four-person team diving inside a cave near Dietfurt, which belongs to the long system of Muehlbachquell caves in southern Germany, news agency dpa reported.

A rescue team involving firefighters, police and mountaineers were unable to save the man.

Police said the man died in an accident about 700 metres away from the entrance inside the water, but investigators were still trying to find out what exactly happened.

The other three cavers were not injured.