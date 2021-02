Jose Mourinho admits Tottenham ‘depend a lot’ on Harry Kane

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jose Mourinho admitted how important Harry Kane is to Tottenham after the striker returned to the side and fired them to a 2-0 win over West Brom.

Kane had missed the last two and a half games after coming off with an ankle injury at half-time against Liverpool and things could hardly have gone worse for Mourinho’s men in that time as they were beaten in all three to lose ground in the race for the top four.

But the England captain made a quickfire return and put Spurs on their way against the Baggies with his 13th Premier League goal of the season, with Son Heung-min also finding the net in a much-needed win.

Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring Tottenham’s first goal (Matt Dunham/PA)

Kane, who also has 11 assists this season, went joint second in the club’s all-time scorers list with Bobby Smith on 208 goals and is the key man for Mourinho.

“He is one of the best strikers in the world. Period,” Mourinho said. “There is nothing else to say. The team depends a lot on him, we can’t hide that.

“It’s the goals he can score, the assists he can make, the link play he has, that personality that players like that can have and he is always an important influence for us.

“Today I was promising I was not going to speak about individuals because I am so happy with the compromise of the players to win the game and close this negative series of three defeats, but with the question it is hard to run away from it. He is a very important player.”

Kane, who has a history of ankle problems, was expected to be ruled out for a few weeks but came back after only 10 days after he made it through training on Saturday.

Harry Kane winces after taking another blow to his troublesome ankle against West Brom (Neil Hall/PA)

Mourinho added: “Yesterday he was training absolutely fine, perfectly normal. Of course a player of his level, he has the experience to make his own decision. Can I play, can I be on the bench, can I start the game?

“He was clear, he was ready to do it and he did the game without any problem.”

His presence helped stop that alarming run of form, but Mourinho was happy with his whole team’s desire to get back to winning ways.

“Of course the result is the most important thing, especially when the team comes from three defeats,” he said. “What really had an impact on me – it was not a surprise as I was expecting it – but what really made me happy was to see that commitment, that desire, that togetherness. It was very important.

“I’m happy because of that. Then we did very good things in terms of the football we played but more important than that for me was exactly that compromise that everyone showed.”

Sam Allardyce saw his West Brom team lose again and he was unhappy with their defensive performance.

Sam Allardyce was frustrated once more (Julian Finney/PA)

The Baggies are shipping far too many goals and – sitting 12 points from safety – Allardyce knows they are entering the last-chance saloon in their bid to beat the drop.

“I’m still facing the same problems 10 games in and those lapses in concentration keep hurting us,” he said. “Harry Kane being alone in our box amazes me but there you go. Son and Harry Kane have scored because of our weaknesses there.

“There is no lack of effort from this group of players, there is no one not trying, I can’t point the finger at anyone for not giving what they have got.

“I am sick of going on about it, it means I won’t be sleeping too well unfortunately. Very, very quickly we will have to start beating any team we come across.

“When we play the big teams we will have to win, that is coming across now with the last 15 games coming and we have to start against Manchester United.

“We have to beat Manchester United like Sheffield United did, like Burnley beat Liverpool, like Brighton beat Liverpool. It is going to have to happen to us very soon.”