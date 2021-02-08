The sporting weekend in pictures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland claimed a famous win at Twickenham while Ireland’s hopes of overturning Wales was hit by Peter O’Mahony’s dismissal as the Six Nations Championship started on schedule.

In the Premier League, Liverpool keeper Alisson had a night to forget while Sam Allardyce attempted a bizarre intervention as his doomed West Brom side slid to another defeat.