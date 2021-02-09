England’s brilliant first Test win over India in numbers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England secured a famous 227-run victory against India in the first Test in Chennai.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the numbers behind a landmark victory for Joe Root’s side.

26 – Root has now equalled Michael Vaughan’s record of 26 Test wins as England captain. The 30-year-old reached the figure in his 47th Test as skipper, while Vaughan led England to 26 wins in 51 matches. Root’s 10th overseas win also surpassed Vaughan’s nine.

Root has matched Vaughan’s win record (Jason O’Brien/PA)

1914 – England have now won their last six Tests away from home, their best run since 1914. The winning streak encompasses two victories in Sri Lanka and three in South Africa. Jack Hobbs top scored with 92 and 41 as England won a seventh straight overseas match in South Africa a few months before the outbreak of the First World War.

Jack Hobbs led the way in South Africa (PA)

35 – India had previously lost only one of their last 35 at home – against Australia – a run dating back to their last series defeat on home soil – England’s victory under Alastair Cook in 2012.

To hammer India in India is an incredible performance … 227 run victory … This team are onto something potentially very special this year … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

45 – England last won the first game of a multi-match series in India 45 years ago, in 1976. Dennis Amiss hit 179 and Bob Willis took eight wickets as England registered victory by an innings and 25 runs. They went on to win the series 3-1.

Bob Willis starred on the subcontinent (PA)

18 – Root (218 and 40) has now been England’s individual top scorer in a Test match on 18 occasions – another record.

One stat regarding Joe Root, he’s now the top of the England batsman who has been top scorer in a match •Root 18x•Len Hutton,Wally Hammond, Colin Cowdrey, Alistair Cook 17x•Geoff Boycott, David Gower, Graham Gooch 14x — Garry Morgan (@GLMStats) February 9, 2021

343 – James Anderson’s three second-innings wickets mean he has taken more wickets than any other seamer after turning 30, overtaking West Indian Courtney Walsh’s 341.