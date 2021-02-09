Man arrested after five injured in shooting spree at US clinic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 67-year-old local man who was well-known to police opened fire at a Minnesota health clinic, wounding five people who were rushed to area hospitals, US authorities said.

The attack happened Tuesday morning at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community of about 15,000 people roughly roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Kelly Spratt, the president of Buffalo Health, said during a news conference that five people were wounded and were rushed to hospitals, but that he did not know any of their conditions.

The alleged shooter was identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich, of Buffalo.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Ulrich was well-known to authorities before the attack.

“We have had several calls for service dating to 2003,” Mr Deringer said.

Public online court records for Ulrich list a handful of arrests and convictions for drunken driving and possession of small amounts of marijuana from 2004 through 2014, mostly in Wright County, including two convictions for gross misdemeanour drunken driving that resulted in short jail sentences.

Police Chief Pat Budke said the attack did not appear to be an instance of domestic terrorism, though he did not elaborate.

Governor Tim Walz said at an earlier news conference that “some improvised explosive devices” were part of the attack, though he did not say whether any were detonated.

Police walk towards the clinic (David Joles/AP)

“At this time it appears it was a single individual,” Mr Walz said.

“Again, (it’s) too early to tell motives or reasons why.”

North Memorial Health spokeswoman Abigail Greenheck said multiple victims were brought to its hospital in Robbinsdale.

She did not say how many or what condition they were in.

The FBI sent bomb technicians to the scene. Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ enforcement group and special agents from the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also responded.

The clinic is set off at the edge of Buffalo near an old red barn with flaking paint.

Dozens of emergency vehicles and law enforcement officers carrying guns were on the scene, setting up a perimeter.

TV footage showed little activity at the clinic itself, but several shattered plate-glass windows could be seen.

A broken window outside the Allina Health clinic (David Joles/AP)

At least two windows were shattered at a nearby motel.

More than three hours after the attack, police moved to cordon off a neighbourhood about a mile from the clinic.

At least a half-dozen police vehicles were gathered near a small mobile home park near Pulaski Lake in the city.

A woman from the sheriff’s office who declined to identify herself said they were executing a search warrant in connection to the clinic shooting.

She declined to give any additional information.

A state Department of Public Health spokesman said he did not immediately know if the clinic has been administering Covid-19 vaccinations.

An Allina spokesman referred all questions to the Buffalo police and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.