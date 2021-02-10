Donovan Mitchell guides Utah Jazz to victory over Boston Celtics

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points as Utah Jazz recorded their fifth consecutive victory with a 122-108 win over Boston Celtics.

The Jazz have now won 16 of their last 17 matches, with Joe Ingles’ season-high 24 points helping them to a straightforward victory.

In contrast, the defeat marked Celtics’ third loss in four matches.

Jerami Grant recorded a career-best 32 points as Detroit Pistons condemned Brooklyn Nets to their third straight defeat.

Kevin Durant was sidelined for the Nets as he serves six days in quarantine after being exposed to someone with Covid-19.

And although James Harden struck 24 points for the Nets, it was not enough to overcome a slow start as Detroit ended a four-match losing streak with a 122-111 win.

W.@JeramiGrant x #NBAAllStar 32 points / 5 rebounds@delonwright 22 points / 9 assists@_Beyyy15 15 points / 3 rebounds Our bench combined for 37 points tonight#DetroitUp pic.twitter.com/6kBPeCas8t — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 10, 2021

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry all starred as Philadelphia 76ers secured a 119-111 victory against Sacramento Kings.

Embiid (25 points), and Harris and Curry (both 22) contributed to 76ers’ sixth win in their last seven outings.

The Kings took a 99-97 lead but Shake Milton hauled his side level before Harris and Milton both hit three-pointers to put Philadelphia on course for victory.

Jimmy Butler racked up 26 points in Miami Heat’s narrow 98-96 win against the New York Knicks.

RJ Barrett had the opportunity to tie the match with the game’s final play, but he missed his layup with Miami sealing a third straight win for the first time this season.

Stephen Curry continued his impressive streak to inspire the Golden State Warriors to a 114-91 win against San Antonio Spurs.

Got it done 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VzYtVWYlic — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 10, 2021

Curry netted four of his 10 three-point attempts en route to scoring 32 points and ending San Antonio’s three-game winning streak.

Elsewhere, reserve Josh Hart scored 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in New Orleans Pelicans’ 130-101 over Houston Rockets, while Damian Lillard hit 36 points as Portland Trail Blazers extended their winning streak over Orlando Magic to eight games with a 106-97 triumph.