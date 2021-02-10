Heir to Spanish throne to study in Wales

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The heir to the Spanish throne, 15-year-old Princess Leonor, is going to study in Wales, the Spanish royal household has announced.

Leonor de Borbon, the elder of two daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, will attend UWC Atlantic College, based at the 12th century St Donat’s Castle on the country’s south coast, a statement said.

Princess Leonor, who turns 16 at the end of October, will begin her two-year course at the boarding school this summer.

Her parents will personally meet the cost of the £67,000 course.

Spain’s King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia with their daughters Princess Leonor, left, and Princess Sofia (Andrea Comas/AP)

The school, for students aged 16 to 19, says it seeks to “inspire changemakers” who want to work for the common good.

It looks for students who “can navigate the complexity of life and (reach) beyond easy answers”, the school’s website said.

The royal household statement noted the school’s “open and critical approach”.

The school says it takes in students from around 150 countries.

Princess Leonor obtained admission to the school anonymously, taking several tests before being accepted, the royal household said.

The United World College Movement includes 18 schools around the world, the website said.