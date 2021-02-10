Thursday, February 11th 2021 Show Links
Australian Open day three: Djokovic, Serena and the Nick Kyrgios show

by Press Association
February 10, 2021, 1:41 pm
Novak Djokovic safely progressed in Melbourne (Rick Rycroft/AP

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams went safely through to the third round but four grand slam champions perished.

Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open winner, lost in straight sets to Hsieh Su-wei and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova went down in three to Sorana Cirstea.

Stan Wawrinka missed three match points in a five-setter against Marton Fucsovics and Venus Williams refused to quit despite rolling her ankle in a 6-1 6-0 defeat to Italian qualifier Sara Errani.

Meanwhile, the Nick Kyrgios show was in full effect on day three of the Australian Open.

Picture of the day

Who’d be an umpire? Nick Kyrgios has an exchange of views with Marijana Veljovic (Hamish Blair/AP)

Shot of the day

Only one contender. Kyrgios in his crazy five-set win over Ugo Humbert.

Comeback of the day

Wimbledon champion and second seed Simona Halep came from 5-2 down in the decider to oust Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Feud of the day

It’s hardly Kyrgios/Djokovic, but second-round casualty Tomic’s response to criticism from John Fiztgerald was priceless.

Giving it all

Fallen seeds

Women: Bianca Andreescu (8), Petra Kvitova (9).
Men: Stan Wawrinka (17), Ugo Humbert (29).

Who’s up next?

Australian Open Tennis
Heather Watson has a tough second-round draw (Andy Brownbill/AP)

The last Britons standing, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson, are in action on day four. Norrie faces Russia’s Roman Safiullin while Watson meets 21st seed Anett Kontaveit. World number one Ashleigh Barty takes on fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova while Rafael Nadal is last up on Rod Laver against qualifier Michael Mmoh.

