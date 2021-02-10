Yaya Toure joins the coaching staff at Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Yaya Toure has joined the coaching staff of Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder, 37, has recently been pursuing his coaching qualifications in England, spending time with QPR and Blackburn.

But his first official role takes him back to eastern Ukraine and a city where he spent time with the now defunct Metalurh Donetsk between 2003 and 2005.

Яя Туре: «Игорь Климовский – опытный специалист, который демонстрирует отличные результаты в высшей украинской лиге»https://t.co/EiF3K8q1QW pic.twitter.com/U7pe1dhrpN — FC Olympic (@fcolympic_don) February 10, 2021

“I started my professional career in Donetsk – now I am here to start my coaching path,” Toure said on the club’s website.

“Of course I know that Olimpik is not Metalurh, but I remember well how friendly and open the people of Donetsk were. I am very impressed by the local people.

“To be honest, even my agent was surprised when he found out I wanted to learn to coach in Ukraine, but I was firm in my decision.

“It is not so easy to find a place where (you) can calmly, without unnecessary pressure, study, and where you will be accepted as a friend.”

It’s great to back in the Ukraine to continue by coaching journey! 🇺🇦 Thank you to Olympic Donetsk for the wonderful welcome. I’m looking forward to passing on my knowledge, helping the team and also continuing my learning here. pic.twitter.com/aLNVHZuHcL — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) February 10, 2021

Toure will join the staff of head coach Igor Klimovsky and said he wanted to both learn and pass on his own experiences.

“I am confident I can be useful for the Olimpik players, as a professional and a friend,” he said. “To suggest something, share your knowledge and vision of football.”

Toure, who won three Premier League titles with City and LaLiga twice while at Barcelona, finished his playing career with a spell at Qingdao Huanghai in the Chinese Super League, leaving the club in January last year.