Film academy shares Oscars 2021 broadcast plans

This year’s Oscars will broadcast live from “multiple locations,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

They include the ceremony’s usual home of Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, the Academy said, confirming there would be an in-person element to the evening.

The other broadcasting locations were not revealed.

Renee Zellweger was among the Oscars winners last year (PA)

Los Angeles has been ravaged by the virus and has been placed under strict restrictions.

Other major awards shows, including the Emmys in September, went largely virtual.

In a statement, the Academy said: “In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate.

“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

The 93rd Academy Awards were originally scheduled to take place on February 28 but were delayed until April 25 due to the pandemic.

Another major awards show, the Golden Globes, is set to go ahead at the end of the month and will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles for the first time, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler splitting the bi-coastal hosting duties.

The Emmys, which honour excellence in TV each year, took place in September.

Host Jimmy Kimmel anchored proceedings from the Staples Centre in downtown Los Angeles, though most nominees remained at home and appeared virtually.