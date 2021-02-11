In Video: Truck plunges 70 feet off motorway

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A US driver has said he feels thankful to be alive after his pick-up truck plunged 70 feet from an elevated motorway onto a road below.

Richard Lee Oliver told ABC’s Good Morning America he was on his way to his mother’s house when his truck hit snow on a flyover near Milwaukee.

The crash was caught on a Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera.

Mr Oliver said: “There was just too much snow on the side of the road that once the tyres got into like two feet of snow there’s no controlling a vehicle of any kind.”

He was taken to hospital with a broken back and a broken leg, among other injuries.