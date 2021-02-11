Fernando Alonso ‘conscious and well in himself’ after cycling accident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has been involved in a cycling accident, his Formula One team Alpine have confirmed.

The 39-year-old is conscious following the incident in Switzerland and will undergo further tests on Friday.

“Alpine F1 team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland,” a statement read.

Alpine F1 Team Statement pic.twitter.com/ateZJHITxj — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 11, 2021

“Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning.”

Alonso, who helped Toyota win the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in 2018 and 2019, is set to make a full-time return to F1 after he signed for Alpine – previously known as Renault – for the 2021 campaign.

The Spaniard claimed both his F1 titles with the same team in 2005 and 2006 and this will be his third stint with the constructor.