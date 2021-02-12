Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Welcoming in the Year of the Ox

by Press Association
February 12, 2021, 10:29 am Updated: February 12, 2021, 11:02 am
This is the year of the Ox (AP)
Revellers have welcomed the Year of the Ox around the world with Chinese New Year celebrations overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many will be hoping for changing fortunes in 2021 following a year marked by fear and tragedy after the first Covid-19 cases were detected in the city of Wuhan in China.

Here are some of the efforts to mark the dawn of the new lunar year.

Chinese new year
The Year of the Ox begins with the world still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic (AP)
Taiwan Lunar New Year
People pray at a temple in Taipei, Taiwan (AP)
Traditional message on a face covering
A woman wears a face mask bearing the traditional lunar new year greeting: Kung Hei Fat Choi, Hong Bao Na Lai – which translates as wish you a fortune, bring me the red envelope’ (AP)
Wong Tai Sin temple
Worshippers burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong (AP)
Hong Kong lunar new year
People born in the Year of the Ox are said to be reliable, patient and kind – although negative traits can include stubbornness (AP)
Lunar New Year in Texas
Buddhist monks make an offering to performers with the JL Lion Dance Sports Association at Dao Quang Temple in Garland, Texas (AP)
Lunar New Year in Texas
A woman makes an offering to performers taking part in a tradition Lion Dance celebration in Texas (AP)
An underwater Lion Dance
The lion dance is a noisy, colourful display aimed at bringing good fortune and driving away bad luck. Here, divers perform an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria in Kuala Lumpur (AP)
Thean Hou Temple
A worker disinfects the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (AP)
A worshipper in Kuala Lumpur
Many people will be praying for a better year to come (AP)