Alpine expect Fernando Alonso to be fit for F1 comeback despite fracturing jaw

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso suffered a fractured jaw in a cycling accident but is expected to be “fully operational” for his Formula One comeback this season.

Alonso’s Alpine team issued the prognosis in a short statement in which it was revealed the 39-year-old had undergone a minor operation and is recovering in hospital.

Alonso subsequently responded to the statement on social media with the message: “Thanks for all your wishes, I’m ok and looking forward to getting 2021 underway.”

Alpine F1 Team Statement pic.twitter.com/P2yXlpyCBj — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 12, 2021

The Alpine team’s statement read: “Following his cycling accident yesterday Fernando Alonso was kept under observation in hospital in Switzerland.

“Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation.

“The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress.

“Fernando will remain under observation in hospital for a further 48 hours.

Former F1 world champion Fernando Alonso is preparing to return to the sport (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Looking forward, after a few days of complete rest he will be able to progressively resume training. We expect him to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season.”

The Spanish driver is due to return to the F1 grid this season following a two-year absence.

Testing for the new campaign begins in Bahrain in only four weeks ahead of the first race, also in the Gulf Kingdom, on March 28.

Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz tweeted: “Cheer up @alo_oficial. Hopefully it’s nothing and you recover as soon as possible!”

Alonso has competed in 311 grands prix, winning 32 of them. He won successive championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006 before quitting McLaren after one season following a turbulent campaign alongside the then-rookie Lewis Hamilton.

Alonso quit the sport in 2018 but will return to drive alongside Esteban Ocon at Renault, rebranded as Alpine for 2021, following Daniel Ricciardo’s switch to McLaren.