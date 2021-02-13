Ilkay Gundogan double helps leaders Manchester City move seven points clear

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ilkay Gundogan starred as Manchester City opened up seven-point lead atop the Premier League table with a routine 3-0 victory over Tottenham, increasing the pressure on Jose Mourinho as a result.

Gundogan was upended in the area by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the 23rd minute but after missing a penalty in last week’s 4-1 win at Liverpool, the German deferred spot-kicking duties to Rodri, whose low effort beat Hugo Lloris.

There was no keeping Gundogan out the game and two slick finishes in the 50th and 66 minutes ensured there would be no way back for Mourinho’s side, who have lost five of their last six in all competitions.

Ilkay Gundogan, second left, was in inspired form (Tim Keeton/PA)

The Portuguese sent on out-of-favour pair Dele Alli and Gareth Bale in the second half at the Etihad Stadium but they could not turn the tide against a side who secured a record-extending 16th win in all competitions.

It is now 23 matches since City were last beaten – when Spurs claimed a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture in November.

Leicester are currently City’s closest challengers after a 3-1 victory over Liverpool, who collapsed late on to fall 10 points behind the league leaders on another day to forget for Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was instrumental in the Reds’ title triumph last season but he followed up two well-publicised mistakes against City last Sunday with another gaffe at the King Power Stadium.

With the scores level at 1-1, Alisson impulsively raced outside his area to cut out a long Youri Tielemans ball but clattered into Liverpool debutant Ozan Kabak, allowing Jamie Vardy a simple 81st-minute finish.

Mohamed Salah had given the visitors the lead midway through the second half but James Maddison equalised with a 78th-minute free-kick, which stood after a VAR check, with Daniel Amartey ruled fractionally onside.

Vardy running in and tapping into an empty net after Alisson’s howler was followed by Harvey Barnes breaking free on the left and firing into the net, Leicester’s third goal in the space of seven incident-packed minutes.

Matt Lowton scored his first Premier League goal in eight years as his sensational volley helped Burnley bounce back from their FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth in midweek with a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Some slack defending allowed Johann Berg Gudmundsson to open the scoring for his second goal in two league games while Jay Rodriguez bagged his first in the top flight this season as Burnley struck twice in the first 10 minutes.

Lowton then beat three players before passing to Rodriguez, whose return ball saw the full-back volley home in the 47th minute for his first goal in the Premier League for Burnley, who moved 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Brighton joined the Clarets on 26 points but were unlucky to be held to a goalless draw at home to Aston Villa, with visiting goalkeeper Emi Martinez making several fantastic saves to ensure the spoils were shared.