Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page to guest host Saturday Night Live

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page is to guest host US comedy programme Saturday Night Live.

The actor, who grew up in London and Zimbabwe, will appear on the programme on Saturday.

Rapper Bad Bunny will be the show’s musical guest.

From Bridgerton to New York! Can’t wait to see Regé-Jean Page host Saturday Night Live! pic.twitter.com/FxM8PlC0x8 — Netflix (@netflix) February 14, 2021

A post on Netflix’s Twitter account said: “Can’t wait to see Rege-Jean Page host Saturday Night Live!”

Last month Netflix labelled Bridgerton its biggest ever original series after it was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

It has been renewed for a second series.

Page plays the character of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings and the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, as she makes her debut on Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Previous Saturday Night Live hosts include Adele, Daniel Craig, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, while Dua Lipa was among the musical guests.

This week’s episode was guest hosted by actress and director Regina King.