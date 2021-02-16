Wizards spoil John Wall’s return to Washington as Rockets are downed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradley Beal scored 37 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 131-119 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

The evening ended up being an unhappy return to Washington for John Wall – traded in December for Russell Westbrook – despite the point guard recording his season-high tallies of 29 points and 11 assists.

Westbrook also fared well for Washington, ending with 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in his sixth triple-double for the season.

Davis Bertans scored 18 points for the Wizards, who won back-to-back for the first time this season.

The New York Knicks cruised past the lowly Atlanta Hawks 123-112 with Julius Randle scoring a season-high 44 points.

Randle also grabbed nine rebounds, handed out five assists and made a career-best seven three-pointers to lead the Knicks to their third straight win, with RJ Barrett scoring 21 for the home side.

For the visitors – who slumped to their seventh loss in eight games – Trae Young top-scored with 23 points.

The way we closed it out was HUGE. Team W! pic.twitter.com/vCQVjwbdNE — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 16, 2021

Zach LaVine carried Chicago into overtime against the surging Indiana Pacers and the Bulls regrouped to post a 120-112 victory.

Chicago led 79-70 at three-quarter time but the Pacers outscored them 35-26 in the final quarter.

LaVine just did enough to lift the visitors into the extra period – scoring 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter – before Chicago won overtime 15-7 for their first victory in 11 games against Indiana.

Overtime is closing time! 💪 pic.twitter.com/MEYnCUcWKw — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 16, 2021

Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points for the Pacers while Malcolm Brogdon finished with 23.

In Monday’s other games, the Utah Jazz won 134-123 at home to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the visiting Miami Heat 125-118, the Brooklyn Nets won 136-125 at the Sacramento Kings, and the Golden State Warriors crushed the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 129-98.