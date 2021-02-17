Australian Open day 10: Major shocks as Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty bow out

Rafael Nadal’s bid for a record 21st grand slam title was ended by a sensational comeback from Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Daniil Medvedev won the all-Russian clash against Andrey Rublev, while top seed Ashleigh Barty bowed out.
Here, the PA news agency wraps up day 10 at the Australian Open.
Picture of the day
Tsitsipas was embraced by his father Apostolos after his epic five-set win.
Match of the day
No contest. Tsitsipas was two sets down and staring at another humbling defeat to Nadal, having been swept aside in three at the same tournament two years ago. But the 22-year-old Greek star delivered a career-defining performance as he came back to win 3-6 2-6 7-6 (4) 6-4 7-5 in five, becoming only the second man to turn around a two-set deficit against Nadal at a grand slam.
Stat of the day
The third set against Tsitsipas ended a run of 35-consecutive sets won by Nadal at grand slams. Incredibly he dropped just one point on serve before the tie-break.
Quote of the day
Shock of the day
Nadal’s defeat overshadowed a big surprise in the women’s draw as Karolina Muchova fought back to stun world number one Barty and reach her maiden grand slam semi-final. The Czech 25th seed struggled with dizziness in the Melbourne Park heat but rallied after a medical time-out to beat the home favourite 1-6 6-3 6-2.
Bravo Brady
Muchova will meet Jennifer Brady, who made her second grand slam semi after overcoming fellow American and good friend Jessica Pegula. Brady was one of the 72 players who was unable to leave her hotel room for 14 days on arriving in Australia.
Medvedev the machine
Medvedev’s win over fellow Russian Rublev was his 19th in a row, a remarkable run stretching back to October.
Fallen seeds
Women: Ashleigh Barty (1)
Men: Rafael Nadal (2), Andrey Rublev (7)
Up next
Naomi Osaka faces Serena Williams in a blockbuster semi-final, before Brady and Muchova do battle. Then world number one Novak Djokovic takes on Russian surprise package Aslan Karatsev.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe