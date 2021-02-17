Shonda Rhimes hails Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page as ‘finer than fiction’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shonda Rhimes has described Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page as “finer than fiction and better than any dream”.

The London-born actor plays the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix show, which was the first product of Rhimes’ lucrative deal with the streaming giant.

The show has been a blockbuster hit and a record 82 million households around the world chose to watch Bridgerton in its first 28 days, according to the streaming service.

.@shondarhimes on @regejean: "As evidenced by his performance in #Bridgerton, Regé is a singular talent whose prospects are limitless. Today, he may be our duke. By tomorrow… not even I can dream big enough to imagine" #TIME100Next https://t.co/K7WyiEj31a pic.twitter.com/Rgm4eO05YP — TIME (@TIME) February 17, 2021

Page has been the break-out star of the raunchy, romantic period drama for his role as the aloof duke who falls in love with Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

Writing about Page for Time magazine’s 100 Next list, Rhimes said: “You might dream of him, the one we call the Duke of Hastings.

“But, in reality, Rege-Jean Page is finer than fiction and better than any dream.

“He is that rare actor, one who brings an intensity, an intelligence and a precision to his work, providing endless depth to any scene.

“His disappearance into character builds a vibrant world for us to enter, making it impossible to imagine any other actor playing the role.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Rege-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

“Few actors craft their moments so beautifully – or steal our attention so quickly.

“As evidenced by his performance in Bridgerton, Rege is a singular talent whose prospects are limitless.

“Today, he may be our duke. By tomorrow… not even I can dream big enough to imagine.”

Page has been tipped as a possible successor to Daniel Craig as James Bond and has been cast in the lead role for the film adaptation of fantasy board game Dungeons & Dragons, according to industry outlets Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

He will guest-host US comedy programme Saturday Night Live on February 20.