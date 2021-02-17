Ronnie O’Sullivan eases past Jimmy White to reach Welsh Open third round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ronnie O’Sullivan eased into the third round of the Welsh Open with a 4-0 victory over Jimmy White in Newport.

O’Sullivan, who also whitewashed Robbie Williams in the opening round, was not at his sparkling best as he produced breaks of 70 and 65 to complete a comfortable win.

The six-time world champion escaped from two difficult snookers to win a scrappy opening frame and also edged the second before finding some more fluent form against a frustrated White, who managed a highest break of just 20.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has whitewashed Jimmy White. The Rocket – yet to drop a frame – sealed the 4-0 win with breaks of 70 & 65! He'll face Martin Gould or Jimmy Robertson in the third round #BVEuroSeries @BetVictor pic.twitter.com/p0clcH5xbS — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 17, 2021

O’Sullivan had described the contest against his good friend as “legend (White) playing junior legend” but added on Eurosport: “You have to ignore that when you’re out there.

“Later on we’ll have a cup of tea and he’ll probably have a little moan up to me and I’ll say ‘Yeah, I get what you’re saying’, but while you’re out there in the moment, it’s your job.

“You’re running a business out there so I can’t allow somebody else’s maybe-not-so-good performance affect mine.”

Despite losing the first frame to Si Jiahui, Judd Trump went through to the third round with a 4-2 win in the evening session.

World number one @judd147t has beaten Si Jiahui 4-2 to reach the last 32 of the @BetVictor Welsh Open. Breaks of 82 and 54 tonight for the Ace in the Pack. The 2017 finalist faces Hossein Vafaei next #BVEuroSeries pic.twitter.com/WfWyHLZo7P — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 17, 2021

Trump found a way to benefit from any slight mistake from his opponent to draw level before going ahead and taking the third frame with an 82.

The world number one then pulled 3-1 ahead before Si narrowed the gap with a 75, but Trump found a way through to the next round.

Mark Williams also booked his place in the third round of the tournament with a routine 4-1 win over Englishman Liam Highfield.

The Welshman, who won the event twice in 1996 and 1999, took a 3-0 lead before closing out the match in the fifth frame.