Mason Greenwood: I’m getting back to heights of last term at Manchester United

Mason Greenwood believes he is getting back to the heights he scaled last season after signing a new and improved deal with boyhood club Manchester United.

The 19-year-old academy graduate enjoyed a stunning a breakthrough campaign in 2019/20, with his 17-goal haul equalling the club record tally managed by a teenager in a single season.

Greenwood moved level with Wayne Rooney, George Best and Brian Kidd and went on to make his senior England debut in September, only to be sent home with Phil Foden for breaching coronavirus regulations.

The forward struggled to replicate last season’s impact in the months that followed but boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said recently he had got “over his blip and he’s playing really, really well”.

Greenwood was this week rewarded for his progress by signing a new deal until 2025, with the option of a further year, and the teenager believes United will soon see the best of him again.

Asked if he believes he was getting back to his best, he said: “Yeah, 100 per cent. I feel like I’m getting back up to where I was last season.

“I’ve obviously been here since the age of seven and it’s the place I want to be and the team I want to play for, so hopefully I can get back up to the standards I was last season.

Mason Greenwood played in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom (Michael Steele/PA)

“I’m working hard in training every day with all the coaches and stuff, so hopefully I’ll be back there soon.

“It’s just a challenge, really, after you’ve played for the first season.

“Not really many of the players know what you’re going to do. They don’t really analyse your performance and stuff.

“But obviously as a second season, teams try and catch up on it so you really have to have a few more tricks up your sleeve and obviously do as much as you can to do the best you can, really.”

Greenwood has scored four goals in 29 appearances so far this term but is confident of substantially adding to that tally in the remaining months of the campaign.

The 19-year-old may well have a starting role in Thursday’s Europa League round of 32 first leg against Real Sociedad given the absence of injured Edinson Cavani, who he is learning a lot from as well as drawing on the experience of 1999 treble hero Solskjaer.

“Obviously, they both were amazing players,” Greenwood said. “Edi is still playing and obviously is still an amazing player.

“It’s good to have both of them around in training on the finishing sessions.

“As I’ve been watching Edi, he’s a top striker so watching his movements, the way he heads the ball, the way he gets into the right positions, it’s always a benefit to have a player like that.

“Ole to be my coach, it’s obviously good to listen to him and see what he has to say about finishing and stuff, so it’s all a positive to have them both there.”

Mason Greenwood has learned a lot from Edinson Cavani (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Solskjaer has relied on Greenwood through the middle as right forward this season, but believes he can also play as shadow striker and, at a stretch, on the left.

Asked what his favourite position is, the two-footed forward said: “I don’t mind – I could play anywhere across the front three and I can play on the right, up front, even sometimes on the left, really.

“For me, it’s just about adapting into whatever position I get told to play in, really.

“If it’s up front or on the right, I don’t really mind really. I’ll take it as they come.”