Beyonce’s foundation provides support to US storm victims

Beyonce’s charitable foundation is providing relief to the victims of storms in the US.

Millions of people in Texas have been without power for days following the storms, while other states have also been affected by the severe weather.

The musician’s foundation BeyGOOD is working with the Adidas sports company and charity Bread of Life to provide assistance.

Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021

A statement on the organisation’s Twitter page said: “BeyGOOD and Adidas are working with Bread of Life to bring urgent relief to those suffering as a result of the winter storms.”

It added that people in “Texas, or any state affected by these storms, you can apply for assistance”.

BeyGOOD has previously provided support to help with the US coronavirus relief effort.

The foundation has also backed the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria against a controversial police unit which has been blamed for widespread abuses, including torture and killings.