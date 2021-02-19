France scrum-half Antoine Dupont tests positive for coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

France’s star scrum-half Antoine Dupont has joined head coach Fabien Galthie in testing positive for coronavirus.

The Guinness Six Nations favourites face renewed disruption to preparations for their round three clash with Scotland on Sunday week after their most influential player became a major doubt for the Paris showdown.

Dupont’s positive – the fourth to hit the French team following three among squad staff, including Galthie – was uncovered by Friday’s round of testing, which produced negatives for the other 11 players examined.

Is Antoine Dupont the best in the world right now?#SixNations #ITAvFRA pic.twitter.com/gb8XWWB1na — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) February 6, 2021

Dorian Aldegheri, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille, Dylan Cretin, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Bouthier, Louis Carbonel, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Willemse and Arthur Vincent have been given the all clear.

“The player who tested positive for Covid-19 is Antoine Dupont,” a French Rugby Federation statement read.

“To date, he is asymptomatic. In accordance with health protocol, he will remain in isolation for the next few days.”