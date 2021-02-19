Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West to divorce

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, court records in Los Angeles show.

The pair have reportedly spent little time together in recent months, with West, 43, said to be spending most of the time at his home in Wyoming while Kardashian West, 40, opted to stay primarily in Los Angeles.

The couple tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

They had been friends for years prior to their marriage, with West appearing in a 2010 episode of Kourtney And Kim Take New York.

They began dating in 2012 while Kardashian was still legally married to professional basketball player Kris Humphries.

They welcomed the birth of their daughter North West in June 2013, before going on to have three more children – daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

While campaigning to become president of the US, West said last year that his wife had tried to get him locked up by doctors and also revealed he had previously tried to divorce Kardashian West.

West later publicly apologised to Kardashian West, who also spoke about his battle with bipolar disorder, saying he is a “brilliant but complicated person” whose “words sometimes do not align with his intentions”.