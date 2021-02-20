Women disguised as elderly adults caught trying to get Covid-19 vaccination

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two women who dressed up to make themselves appear as older adults to get coronavirus vaccinations were turned away and issued with trespass warnings, officials in Orlando, Florida, said.

Dr Raul Pino, state health officer in Orange County – where Orlando is located – said the women disguised themselves with bonnets, gloves and glasses.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the Orlando Sentinel that the women altered their birth years on their vaccination registrations to bypass the state system, which prioritises people aged 65 and older.

It appeared that the women had got the first shot, but it was unclear where.

“Their names matched their registration but not their dates of birth,” she told the newspaper.

The women were 35 and 45 years old, officials said.

Health Department officials asked deputies to issue trespass warnings.

In a video provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy could be heard saying: “You’ve stolen a vaccine from somebody that needs it more than you.”

Ms Guido said the warning means they cannot return to the convention centre for any reason – including a vaccine, Covid-19 test, convention or show.

If they do return, they could face arrest.

Dr Pino said the Health Department’s investigation will try to determine where they were vaccinated earlier and how they managed to get an appointment.

He said the department will “try to figure out if there are any holes, any loopholes, in the process that are allowing people to do that”.