Wilder bemoans decision and says ‘they won’t have to put up with us much longer’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Chris Wilder bemoaned decisions going against Sheffield United but said the Premier League “won’t have to put up with us much longer” after the rock-bottom Blades’ 1-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Ademola Lookman broke the deadlock for the Cottagers in the 61st minute, with the home side going on to secure only their fourth win of the season.

United had a penalty shout in the final minutes of the game when home goalkeeper Alphonse Areola dived out to deny Jayden Bogle.

"I feel for them, we are all feeling it. It's the joy and pain of being a football supporter and the joy and pain of supporting this club." Chris Wilder after tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/PY6JmjH4kY — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 20, 2021

The goalkeeper put his body on the line and just managed to get a touch on the ball before the collision, and nothing was given but Wilder did not agree with referee Martin Atkinson or the VAR.

He said: “Where are these decisions coming from? I’m just not getting it. I’m not getting that as well because we had John Lundstram sent off (against Brighton in December), reckless.

“People talk about out of control and reckless, I’m not sure that goalkeeper was in control and knew everything about that challenge. Whether it’s committed, whether it’s desire, whether it’s brave, it is reckless, no control.

“(I’m) delighted that my young, right wing-back, who’s going to be a player, getting used to the Premier League is back on the coach with us tonight, and not somewhere else, delighted, because he could quite easily be…without even talking about whether it’s a penalty or not, or us getting that penalty and obviously us sticking that penalty away because the skipper is decent on spot-kicks and us trying to win a game of football.

Alphonse Areola, right, and Jayden Bogle collided (Ben Stansall/PA)

“Obviously covered that point, I don’t know if there’s anything else to say, we’ve just got a long list of decisions that have gone against it, we had one that went over the line (last season) that still aggravates me and maybe I’m sure that I didn’t cause enough of a fuss but they won’t have to put up with us much longer.

“But there’ll be another promoted team that maybe comes into the division and will get the rubbish decisions, poor decisions that we are on the end of.”

Scott Parker’s men went into the game six points adrift of Newcastle in 17th but have closed the gap to just three ahead of the Magpies’ trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

Up the Fulham!!!!! What a week from the boys 🖤 @FulhamFC — Tom Cairney (@ThomasCairney) February 20, 2021

They also recorded only their second home victory of the season, with the first coming in November, to the delight of the manager.

“I’m very proud of the team in terms of what I asked them tonight and what I’ve asked them this week to be quite honest with you,” Parker said.

“It’s been a tough week in terms of the games we’ve had to play, the travel we’ve had to do and I think we all understood tonight what this game was and what it was about.

“I’m very proud that the message to the team before the game was us, let’s focus on us, let’s not listen to the noise that’s been created around this game, because throughout this year there’s been one sole focus and that’s been us. That’s been my constant message.

“I know with that, and us showing our quality and our freedom we’ll get results really and I think that was proven tonight.”