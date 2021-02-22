Woody Allen responds to documentary re-examining daughter’s abuse claims

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Woody Allen has described a high-profile documentary re-examining his adoptive daughter’s allegations he molested her as a “shoddy hit piece”.

Allen v Farrow features in-depth interviews with Allen’s ex-wife, Mia Farrow, and his accuser Dylan Farrow.

She alleges the famed Hollywood director abused her in 1992 when she was seven. Allen has vehemently denied the claim.

What you think you know is just the tip of the iceberg.#AllenVFarrow, a four-part original documentary series from award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, premieres February 21 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/vUBKdkYRVr — HBO (@HBO) February 5, 2021

Episode one of the HBO documentary has aired in the US. Allen, 85, issued a joint statement alongside his wife Soon-Yi Previn and condemned the series.

A representative for the couple said: “These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.

“Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond’. Of course, they declined to do so.”

While Allen did not participate in the documentary, filmmakers used audio excerpts from his recent memoir Apropos Of Nothing.

Allen said it was “unsurprising” HBO had made the series, considering it has a production deal with Ronan Farrow, his son and Dylan’s brother, who has spoken in support for his sister.

Woody Allen and his wife Soon Yi Previn have responded to a new high-profile documentary about the abuse allegations against the director (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The Allens’ statement added: “As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place.

“It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”

Later episodes of Allen v. Farrow will explore the investigations into the alleged molestation.

Farrow family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators and eyewitnesses all feature in the programme.

Allen, an Oscar-winning filmmaker known for movies including Annie Hall, Manhattan and Crimes And Misdemeanours, was once one of Hollywood’s most revered directors but his reputation has been battered by Dylan’s allegations.

Many former collaborators, including Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth and Rebecca Hall, have all distanced themselves from Allen.

A UK date for Allen v Farrow has yet to be announced.