Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after being cut from car following road accident

Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery on leg injuries after being cut from his car following an accident in Los Angeles, officials have confirmed.

Fire crews had to use “jaws of life” cutting equipment to remove Woods from the wreckage of the vehicle after it rolled over and suffered “major damage”.

The 15-time major winner was taken to a local hospital by ambulance having suffered “multiple leg injuries”, according to his manager Mark Steinberg.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

A statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department read: “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”

Steinberg confirmed the news shortly afterwards.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” he told Golf Digest. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

#BREAKING Agent confirms Tiger Woods 'suffered multiple leg injuries' in car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes Golf legend 'currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support', agent says https://t.co/3uNCQYaj7t pic.twitter.com/tdnyg2cmmU — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 23, 2021

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the WGC-Workday Championship, world number three Justin Thomas expressed his concern for Woods and his two children, Sam and Charlie.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Thomas said. “You know, it hurts to see one of your… now one of my closest friends get in an accident.

“Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Former United States alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, a ex-girlfriend of Woods, tweeted: “Praying for TW right now.”