Thousands celebrate reinstatement of Nepal’s parliament

Thousands of anti-government protesters threw confetti and chanted slogans in Nepal’s capital as they celebrated parliament’s reinstatement by the Supreme Court.

The court order was a major blow to troubled Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who dissolved the legislature in December because of a feud within the governing Nepal Communist Party.

The jubilant demonstrators applauded the court’s decision and demanded Mr Oli’s immediate dismissal.

Supporters of a splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party participate in a rally to celebrate the court ruling (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

The court ruled on Tuesday that the dissolution was unconstitutional and that a meeting of the reinstated body must be called within 13 days.

Mr Oli has not made any public comments since the ruling, which has put him in a difficult position because he will not have the support of a majority of politicians.

The Nepal Communist Party won a majority of the seats in 2017 elections, but has split following a feud between Mr Oli and co-leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

A supporter of the splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party joins the rally (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Without the support of Mr Dahal’s splinter group in parliament, Mr Oli would have difficulty remaining in office.

However, no party holds a majority to form a new government, which is likely to lead to a political crisis.

Since the parliament’s dissolution in December, there have been regular street protests against Mr Oli by tens of thousands of people in Kathmandu and other cities.