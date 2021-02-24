Tyrrell Hatton reveals he knew nothing of one of Ryder Cup’s most famous moments

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tyrrell Hatton has revealed he was completely unaware of one of the most famous moments in Ryder Cup history ahead of the first World Golf Championship event of the year.

Patrick Reed won the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club in February 2020, but due to logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic the event is being staged – with new sponsor Workday – at The Concession Golf Club in Florida this week.

The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and named in honour of Nicklaus’ famous concession of a putt to Jacklin that ensured a 16-16 tie in the 1969 Ryder Cup at Royal Birkdale.

Asked about the incident in his pre-tournament press conference, Hatton, who was part of Europe’s winning team in 2018, admitted: “I’ll be pretty honest and say I have absolutely no idea about any of that.

“I’m sorry that I can’t answer your question any better. My golf knowledge from the past is horrible.”

Rory McIlroy is more of a historian of the game and did not hesitate when asked which current American players would be most likely and least likely to concede the same kind of putt as Nicklaus.

“Most likely, Webb Simpson. Least likely, Patrick Reed,” McIlroy said.