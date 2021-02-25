Bernardo Silva targets unprecedented quadruple after another Manchester City win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bernardo Silva has his sights on a clean sweep as Manchester City continue their march towards glory in four competitions.

Silva scored one and set up another as relentless City chalked up their 19th successive win by beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Overall City, who are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League, through to the Carabao Cup final and involved in the FA Cup quarter-finals, are now unbeaten in 26 matches stretching back to November.

City became the first club to win the English domestic treble two years ago and Silva hopes they can surpass even that achievement this year and add the Champions League for a quadruple.

“Of course, we are going to try (to win the Champions League),” the Portuguese said.

“We know we have good momentum, but this is just the last 16. We are going to try and do well in the second leg to go through to the quarter-finals.

“Then we have the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup. It is going to be a tough season but we are going to try to win them all.”

Joao Cancelo shone in City’s victory (PA Wire via DPA)

City dominated against the Bundesliga side with Silva heading home a cross from the impressive Joao Cancelo for the opener and then nodding down another fine delivery from his countryman for Gabriel Jesus to add the second.

Monchengladbach offered little but, despite the convincing nature of the performance, Silva is aware the job is not done yet.

The 26-year-old said: “The teams that are here, are here because they deserve to be here. It is because they are one of the best teams in Europe.

“It is going to be a tough second game for us and we are going to try and keep this advantage we have got to try and go to the quarter-finals. It is a very good result but nothing is done yet.”