I will be on a beach – Kyren Wilson rules out emulating Stephen Hendry’s return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kyren Wilson has welcomed Stephen Hendry’s snooker comeback but ruled out emulating the Scot’s brave quest to rejoin the tour in his sixth decade.

The 29-year-old compiled two centuries as he cruised into the semi-final of the Players’ Championship with a 6-2 win over Neil Robertson in Milton Keynes.

Wilson could conceivably face the seven-times world champion in the third round of next week’s Gibraltar Open, when 52-year-old Hendry will make his long-awaited return.

Kyren Wilson has knocked out Neil Robertson 6-2 to reach the semi finals of the Cazoo Players Championship 👏 #CazooSeries pic.twitter.com/b9okZJXzV4 — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 25, 2021

Wilson said: “One thousand per cent, when I’m 52 I’ll be on a beach in Portugal, retired and with multiple alcoholic drinks by my side.

“But Stephen obviously has a great presence in the game. I’ve worked with him before and I’ve just tried to pick his brains. I always like to try to learn from these guys.”

Commentating on ITV4, Hendry described Wilson’s performance as of the best he has seen as the Kettering player eased into a 3-0 lead.

Robertson rallied to 3-2 including a century of his own, but remained distinctly second-best and Wilson wrapped up a semi-final place with further breaks of 95, 126 and 80.