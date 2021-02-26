Scotland start 2023 World Cup against South Africa while England meet Argentina

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England will begin the 2023 World Cup against Argentina in Marseille, while Scotland will take on defending champions South Africa in the same city a day later.

Both matches will be played at the Stade Velodrome, on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

Hosts France will face three-time winners New Zealand in a tantalising opening match of the tournament at the Stade de France in Paris on September 8.

#RWC2023 is starting with a bang A very, very big bang 💥 pic.twitter.com/Fg5tlQeRI2 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) February 26, 2021

After their Pool D opener against Los Pumas, Eddie Jones’ 2019 runners-up will take on Japan in Nice on September 17 before back-to-back games in Lille against qualifiers from the Americas and Oceania on September 23 and October 7 respectively.

Wales, meanwhile, begin their Pool C campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10 and take on two-time champions Australia in Lyon a fortnight later.

Ireland’s quest to progress beyond the quarter-finals for the first time also starts in Bordeaux, where they will play a European qualifier on September 9.

So many possibilities, so much to look forward to – it's Pool D in all its glory#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/OXQnjs8M29 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) February 26, 2021

Andy Farrell’s men face the Springboks in Paris on September 23 and will then return to the Stade de France to complete their Pool B games against rivals Scotland on October 7.

Games will be played at nine venues across France.

The final – scheduled for Saturday, October 28 – the third-placed play-off, both semi-finals and two of the quarter-finals will be staged at the Stade de France.

Marseille will host the other two last-eight fixtures.