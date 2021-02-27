George Clooney and Julia Roberts to reunite for romcom Ticket To Paradise

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will reunite for the romcom Ticket To Paradise, it has been announced.

The Hollywood stars – who appeared together in the Oceans heist movies – will play a divorced couple who jet to Bali to stop their daughter getting married.

British filmmaker Ol Parker, known for his work on 2018 musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, is on directing duties.

This is a happy thing. https://t.co/TSHjBRrNUl — Ol Parker (@olparker1) February 26, 2021

Ticket To Paradise, a Universal film, will begin filming later this year, according to Deadline.

In December Clooney, 59, starred in the Netflix film The Midnight Sky, which he also directed.

Roberts, 53, recently appeared in Amazon TV series Homecoming.

They also both starred together in 2016 crime thriller Money Monster, which was directed by Jodie Foster.