Portland Trail Blazers continue to struggle as Los Angeles Lakers snatch win

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered their fourth consecutive loss as the Los Angeles Lakers took control in the third quarter and pulled away for a 102-93 victory.

Portland’s Damian Lillard scored 35 points but his side shot just 38.6 per cent as the Lakers snapped their own four-game losing streak courtesy of 28 points and 11 rebounds from LeBron James.

Spain coach Sergio Scariolo secured his first NBA triumph as the Toronto assistant stepped in to cover his Covid-19-hit colleague Nick Nurse, with the Raptors finishing 122-111 winners over the Houston Rockets.

Moment: Game Ball Open Gym presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/7jGW4F5Zih — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 27, 2021

Dennis Smith Jr’s season-high 17 points were not enough for Detroit Pistons as they fought back from a 17-point first-quarter deficit but lost the game 110-107 to the Sacramento Kings.

The Phoenix Suns used their momentum in the fourth quarter to achieve a 106-97 win over the Chicago Bulls, while the Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a 28-point loss the night before to down the Memphis Grizzlies 119-99.

Miami claimed their fifth consecutive victory and managed to achieve it against the league-best Utah Jazz, with the Heat’s Jimmy Butler having 33 points and 10 rebounds as the clock finished with a 124-116 score.

JIMMY COMES AT YA FAST pic.twitter.com/mh92tAFhCP — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 27, 2021

The Boston Celtics held off a late Indiana Pacers surge for a 118-112 triumph and the Oklahoma City Thunder won 118-109 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Draymond Green became only the second player this season to have 19 assists in a game as the Golden State Warriors claimed a 130-121 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.