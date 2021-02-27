Barney’s a winner three days after returning to darts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Raymond van Barneveld beat Joe Cullen to win the Players Championship title, just three days after returning to darts.

The 53-year-old walked away from the sport in 2019 but made a fine comeback, landing his first PDC ranking title in eight years on Saturday night.

As well as seeing off in-form Cullen 8-6 in the final in Bolton, van Barneveld beat some of the sport’s biggest names to mark a memorable return to the oche.

𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗬 𝗛𝗔𝗦 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧!👁🐯 Raymond van Barneveld has won his first PDC ranking title in eight years in just his third day back on the tour!🏆 Fairytale stuff from the five-time World Champion! pic.twitter.com/CddkQegjoQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 27, 2021

Rob Cross and Mervyn King also fell by the wayside as the Dutchman marked his comeback in style.

“This last year I went ‘Raymond, can I do this?’ And I can do this,” Barneveld told Sky Sports after his win.

“It all starts with belief. You have to start from scratch. I was an amateur last week, it’s so weird.

“Then one week later I’m winning on the pro tour, that’s what you can do if you believe in yourself.”