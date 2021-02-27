Johnson & Johnson single dose Covid vaccine cleared by US officials

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The US is getting a third vaccine to prevent Covid-19, as the Food and Drug Administration cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the US and is mutating in increasingly concerning ways.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospital admissions and death.

Today, FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the third vaccine for the prevention of #COVID19 caused by SARS-CoV-2. The EUA allows the vaccine to be distributed in the U.S for use in individuals 18 years and older. https://t.co/QooSCJWSX0 pic.twitter.com/MWcCdt5n9U — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) February 27, 2021

One dose was 85% protective against the most severe Covid-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.

“The more vaccines that have high efficacy that we can get into play, the better,” Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said ahead of the FDA’s ruling.

President Joe Biden said the “exciting news for all Americans” was an “encouraging development in our efforts to bring an end to the crisis”.

“But I want to be clear: this fight is far from over,” he added, encouraging people to stick with masks and other public health measures.

Shipments of a few million doses to be divided among states could begin as early as Monday. By the end of March, J&J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the US, and 100 million by summer.

Johnson & Johnson announced that the @US_FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for our single-dose #COVID19 vaccine for ages 18+. Read more: https://t.co/HqP7pG3cH3 The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by FDA: https://t.co/Xnh5QXScdQ pic.twitter.com/8a2sNJZx3N — Johnson & Johnson (@JNJNews) February 28, 2021

J&J also is seeking authorisation for emergency use of its vaccine in Europe and from the World Health Organisation.

There are clear advantages aside from the convenience of one shot.

Local health officials are looking to use the J&J option in mobile vaccination clinics, homeless shelters, even with sailors who are spending months on fishing vessels. It is suited to communities where it is hard to be sure someone will come back in three to four weeks for a second vaccination.

The J&J vaccine also is easier to handle, lasting three months in the refrigerator compared to the Pfizer and Moderna options, which must be frozen.

Worldwide, the company aims to produce about one billion doses globally by the end of the year. On Thursday, the island nation of Bahrain became the first to clear its use.