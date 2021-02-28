Donovan Mitchell stars as Utah Jazz return to winning ways

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Utah Jazz shook off the pain of Friday’s loss in Miami to defeat the Orlando Magic 124-109 courtesy of a blinding second-half performance from Donovan Mitchell.

The guard scored 25 of his team’s 31 second-half points and finished with 31 points as the Jazz approached the halfway point of the season leading the league at 27-7.

Collin Sexton’s 28 points and another 25 from Darius Garland led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 112-109 overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers, while in New York the Brooklyn Nets fell 115-98 to a strong team effort from the Dallas Mavericks.

Bradley Beal now has 20 games this season with 30+ points in 28 games played, only the fifth player since 2000 to do so in his first 30 games of the season (Harden, Iverson, Anthony, James).#WizWolves | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/ryaxVIenwN — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 28, 2021

The Washington Wizards, who at 7-1 have the second-best record since February 14, continued their winning ways with a 128-112 triumph over the league-worst Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bradley Beal scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook added a 19-point triple-double as the Wizards handed the Timberwolves a seventh straight defeat.

The Denver Nuggets bounced back from a late loss to the Wizards on Thursday to thrash the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-96, while Tom Thibodeau’s New Yorks Knicks recovered from a 16-point first-half deficit to squeak home 110-107 against the Indiana Pacers.

An absence of first-string players did not trouble the San Antonio Spurs at home, where DeMar DeRozan’s 32 points and 11 assists saw them finish 117-114 over the New Orleans Pelicans.