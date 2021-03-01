Tuesday, March 2nd 2021 Show Links
The sporting weekend in pictures

by Press Association
March 1, 2021, 5:03 am Updated: March 1, 2021, 6:29 am
Wales beat England to claim the Triple Crown at the Millennium Stadium (David Davies/PA)

Controversial refereeing decisions blighted Wales’ Six Nations win over England at the Millennium Stadium, and Sunday’s Premier League draw between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool got back on track with a win over Sheffield United while Romelu Lukaku kept Inter Milan on top of Serie A in double-quick time.

Here the PA news agency takes a look through the images that have defined this sporting weekend:

Wales v England – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Josh Adams scored a controversial opening try for Wales against England (David Davies/PA)
Italy v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Stadio Olimpico
Ireland cruised to Six Nations victory over Italy in Rome (Marco Iacobucci/PA)
Manchester City v West Ham United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
John Stones grabbed the winner as Manchester City extended their winning run to 20 games (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Sheffield United v Liverpool – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Curtis Jones scored his first league goal of the season as Liverpool beat Sheffield United (Lee Smith/PA)
Chelsea
Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester United ended in a controversial draw (Ian Walton/PA)
Celtic v Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic edged past Aberdeen in their first game since the departure of Neil Lennon (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Italy Soccer Serie A
Romelu Lukaku scored after just 32 seconds as Inter Milan beat Genoa 3-0 in Serie A (Luca Bruno/AP)
Everton
Everton edged a 3-2 win over Tottenham in the WSL (Adam Davy/PA)
Kempton Park Racecourse – Close Brothers Chase Day – Saturday February 27th
Tritonic emerged as a strong Cheltenham contender by winning the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton (Alan Crowhurst/PA)
Mavericks Nets Basketball
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks brought Brooklyn Nets’ eight-game winning streak to an end in the NBA (John Minchillo/AP)
Workday Championship Golf
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was one of the players at the Workday Championship to wear Tiger Woods’s traditional final-round colours of red and black in honour of the golfer, who continues to recover in hospital following a car crash (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP)