The sporting weekend in pictures

Controversial refereeing decisions blighted Wales’ Six Nations win over England at the Millennium Stadium, and Sunday’s Premier League draw between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool got back on track with a win over Sheffield United while Romelu Lukaku kept Inter Milan on top of Serie A in double-quick time.

Here the PA news agency takes a look through the images that have defined this sporting weekend: