Edie Falco set to play Hillary Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story

Sopranos star Edie Falco will reportedly portray Hillary Clinton in the third series of American Crime Story.

Titled Impeachment, the latest instalment of prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy’s acclaimed anthology series will explore the fallout from Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s.

Lewinsky, who was a White House intern at the time of her dalliance with the then-president, will also serve as a producer.

Actress Edie Falco, best known for her work on The Sopranos, will reportedly play Hillary Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story (PA)

Falco, an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning actress best-known for playing mob wife Carmela Soprano, will star as Mr Clinton’s wife Hillary, according to Collider.

Network FX has been contacted for comment.

It was previously announced Beanie Feldstein will star as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Mr Clinton and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

Sarah Paulson, a frequent collaborator of Murphy, will appear as Linda Tripp, the civil servant who secretly recorded Lewinsky’s confidential phone calls about her affair with the president.

Margo Martindale, Annaleigh Ashford and Betty Gilpin will also appear.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story Of The Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President, was originally due to air in September 2020, ahead of the presidential election.

However, production was delayed by the pandemic. The series does not currently have a premiere date.

Previous American Crime Story series have focused on the criminal trial and acquittal of OJ Simpson over the death of his wife Nicole Brown and the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace.