Justin Bieber robs a bank in music video for Hold On

Justin Bieber robs a bank to help his seriously ill girlfriend in the music video for his latest song Hold On.

The Canadian pop star is preparing for the release of his sixth studio album Justice, which is set to arrive later this month.

It will feature the single Hold On and Bieber has now shared the track’s accompanying music video, which also stars Taiwanese-American actress Christine Ko as the singer’s love interest.

It opens with a desperate Bieber speeding through traffic on a motorbike while being chased by police.

Ko’s character is revealed to be seriously ill, with medical bills piling up. Bieber’s solution is to rob a bank at gunpoint, only for the heist to go wrong.

In flashback scenes Bieber and Ko are seen lying topless together in bed.

After getting shot following the bank raid, Bieber makes it back to the hospital to be with Ko.

Justice also features the singles Holy, Lonely and Anyone. Bieber previously said he made the album “to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal”.

The album includes songs featuring artists Chance The Rapper and Benny Blanco.

Justice is set to be released on March 19.