Formula One confirms return to Portugal for 2021 season

The Portuguese Grand Prix has been confirmed for the 2021 Formula One season.

The race in Portimao debuted last October as part of a heavily-altered calendar following the cancellation or postponement of several grand prix weekends caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite stepping up and hosting a race, won by world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Portuguese Grand Prix was originally missing from the 2021 season.

It was then mooted as a potential venue and has now been confirmed by F1 – slotting in on May 2.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing again in Portimao after the huge success of the race last year,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

“We are confident and excited about our 2021 season, having shown last year that we could deliver 17 races safely and bring our millions of fans thrilling racing at a difficult time.”

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be the third race of a year which could see Hamilton win an unrivalled eighth drivers’ championship.